Speed limits at Kildare accident blackspots could be changed

Speed limits on many of Kildare’s accident blackspots could be changed in coming months.

A current public consultation period on a county-wide speed limit review by Kildare Co Council has been extended to September 16.

Several councillors have expressed concerns that speed limits on some local roads are too high and need to be changed to improve the safety of road users.

Information gathered the public consultation period will be incorporated into a statutory report to be presented at a meeting of local councillors.

Councillors will then liaise with gardaí and draft bylaws with changed speed limits which could be published in December.

Another round of public consultation will follow before the final order is voted on by councillors next May.

The new speed limits will come into law in September 2022.

Last January, councillors made their submissions on local roads that they have received representations from local residents about.

Cllr Evie Sammon has called for reduced speed limits at Watch House Cross junction near Punchestown as well as the Craddocksown Road, Fishery Lane and Tipper Road areas of Naas.

She added: “Watch House Cross has had numerous accidents and speed calm measures have been put in place such as cameras, slow paint and additional stop signs, however, it would make sense to lower the limit from 80km/h to 60km/h from Naas to the Watch House Cross considering the number of dwellings on the road and that it is the main road to Punchestown for most people living in the south end of Naas town.”

Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer has argued against changing the R413 Gilltown Road near Kilcullen from 60km per hour 80km per hour.

The politician told the Leader there have been accidents on this route due to sharp bends and blind spots.

She said: “To increase the speed here would be reckless. Not only are there many residential units along this road there is also a preschool and creche on this road at the very point where the proposed speed increase is recommended — how ridiculous is this!

“There is absolutely no way I could support an increase of speed on this road.”

Cllr O'Dwyer said she would also block any increase in the speed limit on the Sunnyhill Road through the Curragh which is a “skating rink” when the temperatures are low and that livestock cross it every day. The politician also wants traffic calming measures at Mylerstown.