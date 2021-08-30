Search our Archive

30/08/2021

A trip down Elm Street: Naas man’s latest book revives horror classic

Interest: Byrne's newest book is another strongly researched project

A trip down Elm Street: Naas man’s latest book revives horror classic

Wayne Byrne

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Naas author Wayne Byrne is set to take readers on a trip down Elm Street and memory lane with his latest book, Welcome to Elm Street: Inside the Film and Television Nightmares.

This is the latest of Byrne’s catalogue of work on Hollywood history, with previous books having examined the careers of Burt Reynolds, Tom DiCillo, and Nick McLean, with another upcoming tome on filmmaker Walter Hill.

“It’s been non-stop for four years,” says Byrne, “I never set out to be this prolific, but after the first one I realised it was something I’m good at, or at least publishers like my work, so I’ve kept going ever since.

“I decided to focus on all the things that influenced my passion for cinema, which brings me to A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Byrne first met famed movie monster Freddy Kruger in the aisles of Naas video shops Screen Test and Hollywood Nights, where he rented the Elm Street movies from a tender age.

“I was never into Disney films when I was young, and I had little interest in Star Wars and things like that. However, something about Freddy and Elm Street really caught my attention; it was surreal, imaginative and humorous in a dark way. I loved it.”

The author managed to bring some big names aboard his book, including Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, and many of the directors, cast and crew from the franchise.

“Meeting Robert and having him be part of this project is one of the highlights of my career.

“He was wonderful, a deep, intellectual man and very funny, we talked for hours about his many exploits in Hollywood.

“And he blew my mind when he told me he really enjoyed my book on Burt Reynolds.

“One of his early roles was in Hustle, wherein he played a villain who shoots Burt.”

Byrne’s book delves deep into the making of all nine Elm Street films, including those in the formal franchise and including reboots, not to mention the 1980s television show, Freddy’s Nightmares.

For the author, this was an exciting passion project, even if he isn’t passionate about all the films.

“They’re not all great, the remake is awful, but I absolutely adore the first seven films and Freddy’s Nightmares.

“They are so important to me, they are my earliest memories of movies! So, I’m proud to present this book to other Freddy fans.”

Welcome to Elm Street is now available to pre-order from all major book sellers and will hit the shelves this autumn.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media