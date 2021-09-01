Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Calling all pups - Wag & Bone dog show at Punchestown this weekend

KWWSPCA fundraiser

Calling all pups - Wag & Bone dog show at Punchestown this weekend

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

The Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) Wag & Bone dog show will return to the parade ring at Punchestown this Sunday, September 5.

Registration starts at 1pm and the judging starts at 2pm. There is plenty of free parking. The show is free to attend, but there is a charge of €5 entry per class - €20 for five classes to enter a dog into a competition. 

All types of dogs are welcome, especially rescue dogs. 

According to the organisers, this is very much a ‘Fun Dog Show’ and they welcome families and their dogs. They do, however, ask you not to bring puppies less than nine months old, as the show is not a suitable place for young puppies. No puppies under the age of nine months will be accepted into any of the judging classes.

The classes at the show include: 

1. Waggiest Tail

2. Girl under 12 with a Dog

3. Boy under 12 with a Dog

4. Small Rescue Dog

5. Large Rescue Dog

6. Fanciest Female Dog

7. Handsomest Male Dog

8. Senior Citizen and a Dog

9. Veteran Dog (9 years and over)

10. Fancy Dress – Dog & Owner

11. The Dog You Would Most Like to Take Home – Winners to be chosen by Clapometer

12. KWWSPCA Rescue Dog – this class is restricted to dogs that have been adopted from the KWWSPCA or who are in the care of KWWSPCA waiting to be adopted

13. Dog Most Like its Owner

14. Child under 16 with Dog

15. Open Class – for any Dog and Handler who has not won First,Second or Third in any of the previous classes

16. BEST IN SHOW – The Winner of each of the above classes is automatically entered. No charge.

17. High Jump – This will take place after the ‘Best in Show’ on the upper grass area. Pay as you enter. €2. There is one competition for small dogs and one for large dogs.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media