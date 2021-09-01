Kildare weather: Cloudy day ahead this Wednesday

Cloudy
A cloudy day with the possibility of some drizzle is expected across County Kildare today.
It will be generally dry but with the possibility of some light patches of drizzly rain, according to Met Eireann. Some bright or sunny spells will develop from time to time.
Highest temperatures are 16 to 19 degrees in moderate east or northeast breezes.
It will be cloudy overnight, but tomorrow, Thursday, should be dry with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells.
