West Kildare crossroads ‘must be made safer’

Action needs to be taken to improve safety for drivers using three crossroads junctions in west Kildare.

Local councillor Aidan Farrelly has asked Kildare County Council to conduct a strategic review of junctions requiring works in the area — including Firmount Cross, Dag Welds Cross and Allenwood Cross.

He has asked for an assessment of the works needed and what might be proposed to make them safer — and where the money will come from at national level.

These three junctions have been raised by local people concerned about safety.

“There is a consistent level of road collisions,” he said.

He believes the layout of the junctions, especially Dag Welds Cross and Firmount Cross may need to be altered.

He said the issue was kicked down the road prior to the decision about expanding the scope of operations at the landfill site in Drehid.

He also expressed concern about the safety of cyclists in the area given the increase in the amount of traffic generally and because of the rise in the number of heavy goods vehicles using the route.

“I want to get to a point where not only do we establish what needs to be done but that we’re ready to apply for funding and to know that funding will be available,” he added.

Cllr Farrelly also wants a road safety review of Painstown Cross, near Donadea, to include a garda report detailing road traffic collision statistics there.

Planning permission for the massive expansion of the Drehid landfill between Allenwood and Derrinturn was refused by An Bord Pleanala last November

The proposed development consisted of changes to the volume and nature of wastes to be accepted at the landfill disposal facility, development of additional non-hazardous and hazardous landfill capacity and increasing the volume of waste accepted at the facility.

But Cllr Farrelly believes that this proposal could materialise — but “we shouldn’t be dependent on that to get these projects done.”

He said KCC should have designs ready so that money to do the work can be sought.