Man, 50s, detained in connection with fatal shooting of Conor O'Brien, 19, in Enfield

The late Conor O'Brien
A man in his 50s has been detained by gardai in connection with the fatal shooting of Conor O'Brien, 19, in Enfield last week.
The teenager, a Gorey native, was found dead last Friday morning outside the residence where he had been living for a number of months last.
A male in his 50s, arrested yesterday evening, Tuesday, August 31, in Carlow for possession of a handgun continues to be detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.
This male is now formally detained for offences connected with the fatal shooting of Mr O'Brien in Enfield on the evening of Thursday, August 26.
