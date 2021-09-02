Kildare TD warns of deepening housing crisis as evictions moratorium is lifted

A local TD has warned that North Kildare is facing a deepening of its housing crisis with the moratorium on evictions being lifted and prospective tenants chasing a minuscule number of available properties.

“People are in crisis the length and breadth of this constituency as their tenancies end all at the same time and they end up scrambling to compete for a tiny number of properties they can afford," said Réada Cronin.

“I have desperate people coming to me explaining how there are up to 50 applicants for a single property. Meanwhile other properties are going for 2,000 euro a month and more, leaving them out of reach for the regular working person.”

“I am calling on the government to extend the moratorium and thereafter to stagger it, so that large numbers of people are not looking to rent all at the same time. “

“The government have made housing all about profit, wealth-funds and the markets with no regard for hard work, decent living or humanity. This has to change. It is too damaging of society that the need for a home, which is a human need common to us all, has been packaged and sold to the extremely wealthy as a profit commodity.

“ We cannot have people stressed to the point of physical and psychological illness in their attempts to get somewhere to live. This is having a deplorable impact on people’s health and mental health and it cannot continue. It reduces us as a society. We are so much better than this."