Water may turn brown in some parts of Kildare this week

File photo
There may be some disruption to water supplies in Kildare this week due to maintenance works being carried out by Irish Water.
Irish Water said the final phase of works began last Monday August 30 and works are scheduled to continue until the end of September.
It said some customers in the following areas may experience intermittent low water pressure and some discoloration to their water supply: Broadleas, Ardinode, Brannockstown, Carnalway, Old Connell, Caragh, Naas West, Naas town centre, Spring Gardens, Naas North, Rathaskar Heights, Kilashee, Naas East, Two Mile House, Ladytown and surrounding areas.
“Our work crews will make every effort to minimise the impact on customers,” it said.
John O Donoghue from Irish Water said, “Irish Water would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we carry out these essential works to safeguard the water supply for Kildare and the wider Greater Dublin Area. Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and we will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these essential works may cause.” These works are part of the Barrow Extension project.
For more information, visit the Irish Water site at www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/discoloured-water
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.