02/09/2021

Lotto win for County Kildare Lidl as player scoops €127,549 in last night’s draw
 

Lotto win for County Kildare Lidl as player scoops €127,549 in last night's draw 

A Lotto player in the Leixlip area got their September off to a great start after matching five numbers and the bonus to win the cool sum of €127,549 in last night’s draw.

The Kildare winner was just one number away from becoming the 6th Lotto jackpot winner of the year and from scooping the €12,953,755 jackpot on offer in the midweek draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased in the Lidl store on the Maynooth Road in Leixlip on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers for last night’s (Wednesday 1st September) were: 04, 11, 12, 18, 25, 39 and the bonus was 40.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €127,549, and to get in touch with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Meanwhile, the Lotto buzz is building all over the country as the jackpot continues to roll to an estimated €13.5 million for Saturday night’s draw. The last time a Lotto jackpot exceeded €13 million was in January 2016 when a lucky ticketholder from Belmullet, Co. Mayo scooped the jackpot prize of €13,793,435.

 

