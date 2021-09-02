The mystery of the rise of seagull numbers in land-locked Kildare

Birdwatch Ireland has solved the mystery of why of seagulls have been seem in parts of County Kildare that are around 70km from the nearest sea.

Could climate change be driving the maritime birds further inland to search for food or for nesting sites?

The white-feathered birds, who normally have a diet of fish, have become a common sight scavenging for scraps near shops or truck stops like Tougher’s between Naas and Newbridge.

Niall Hatch of Birdwatch Ireland said the birds soaring in the skies over Kildare that look like seagulls may in fact be one of three similar species: Herring Gull, Lesser Black-backed Gull or the Great Black-backed Gull.

Niall said: “In the last two decades many of these have ‘moved away’ from their mostly coastal haunts and now can be found almost anywhere in the country such as in parks, farmland, lakes and rivers.

“Herring Gulls and Lesser Black-backed Gulls have taken to nesting on roofs in town and villages.

Scavengers

“They are opportunistic feeders and will be seen on our streets scavenging for any food they can find.”

Many gulls are dependent on food discarded by humans.

Birdwatch Ireland said households must work more with local authorities, schools and communities to cut littering and discourage people from feeding gulls in public parks and other green spaces. August is typically the time of year when gulls are nesting and tending to young chicks who have recently fledged.

The birds can become aggressive and protective of their young. They are also likely to harass or try to steal food from people and raid waste bins.

