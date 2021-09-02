Search our Archive

02/09/2021

New Kildare exercise programme for people with arthritis

Canal walks

Village at Lyons

File photo: The Village at Lyons

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

The Arthritis Ireland Kildare branch is starting a new programme of exercise in the county for people with arthritis. 

"We have a new outdoor walking and exercise for health eight week programme for people with arthritis. It will take place along the Grand Canal, Saturday mornings at 10.30am starting on Saturday, September 11. Free booking. This  Exercise for Health program has been sponsored by Arthritis Ireland Kildare Branch," it said.

"Our instructor Gita will guide group walks along the canal with some gentle exercises, stretches and tips for strengthening the body and the immune system. The meeting point is Lion's Estate (Celbridge), outside the Trellis cafe and the session will last approximately 1 hour. Wear comfortable weather appropriate clothing and bring: some water for comfort and hydration. Bring money for tea or coffee if you want to chat with participants afterwards."

Interested participants can contact Claire at 0876977350 if you need further information or check out the Arthritis Ireland Kildare Branch Facebook page. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media