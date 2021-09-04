Newbridge’s Elysia donates hair for wigs for sick kids

A nine-year-old Newbridge girl recently got her long locks cut so she could donate her hair to a charity which makes wigs for sick children.

Elysia Keogh had been growing her hair for years and she made a decision to face the chop for a great cause.

Her proud granny, Sharon Woods explained that Elysia’s grand aunt Siobháin Crummy was charged with the task of cutting her hair on Friday, August 13. Siobháin is a hairdresser at Sizzers Hair Design in Naas, where the event took place.

“It was her own idea. We are really proud of her. She wanted to donate her hair to children who had lost their own hair, children who were sick. She donated it to the charity, Rapunzel,” said Sharon.

“She also raised €580 for Laura Lynn on an iDonate page online.”

Sharon said Elysia took the challenge in her stride and was so excited the day she got the big haircut.