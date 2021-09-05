Search

05/09/2021

Kildare Property Watch: Substantial block of land in Carbury on sale for €200,000

Beautiful views: Holding could be a lovely site for a house, subject to planning permission

Kildare Property Watch: Substantial block of land in Carbury on sale for €200,000

Reporter:

Reporter

A 12.7 acre block of land in Carbury has come on the market with an asking price of €200,000.

The plot is located between Edenderry (7km away) and Enfield (11km) just outside the village of Carbury with extensive road frontage onto the R402.

According to selling agent Jordan Auctioneers, this is an excellent location with the M4 (Junction 9) less than a 10-minute drive from the holding. The village of Carbury is within walking distance.

The property extends to c 12.7 acres (5.15 hectares) with over 500 metres of frontage onto the R402. It is currently in grass with mature trees and natural hedgerows on the boundaries. There is a lovely aspect towards Carbury Castle to the north and Newberry House to the south.

According to Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents, “the entire would make a good site for a residence subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission”.

The property is for sale by private treaty and Jordan’s are quoting €200,000. Additional information is available from Clive Kavanagh on 045 433550.

See site plan below:

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media