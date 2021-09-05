Lorry overturns and catches fire on Kildare motorway after collision

The scene on the M9 in south Kildare this afternoon. Pictures: EmergencyTimes.ie
A lorry overturned and caught fire after it collided with a car on the M9 motorway in south County Kildare early this evening.
The accident happened between Junctions 3 (Athy) and 4 (Castledermot) northbound shortly before 5pm.
Both lanes on the motorway were closed and emergency services from counties Kildare and Carlow attended the scene. Gardaí turned back vehicles from the northbound lane to the Carlow/Castledermot junction while vehicles travelling on the south bound lane were also diverted from Junction 3, Athy/Ballitore junction.
The road is currently closed to allow for removal of both vehicles.
