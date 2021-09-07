Kildare group calls for further Garda aid for older people at JPC meeting

The group known as the Kildare Older Person's Council Executive (KOPCE) has called on gardaí to continue providing and improving aid for older people.

The appeal was made by Monica Cox, the chairperson for the KOPCE, at the latest Joint Protection Council meeting.

In a presentation at the meeting, Ms. Cox revealed that life expectancy is on the rise in Ireland, and in the 2016 census, people aged over 55+ made up just over 19.5 per cent of total population of Kildare.

She also revealed that, according to estimates by the Central Statistics Office, the ratio of young to older people in Ireland will tip in favour of older people by 2036.

"We need more take-up and awareness for older people in Kildare," she stressed.

Ms. Cox also said relayed some messages from older people in Kildare: one told the KOPCE that they feel that more gardaí and garda cars are needed, while another told the group that they don't feel safe at night in Kildare, even with a dog by their side.

She added that men and women over 65 are least likely to be victims of crime, making up only 3 per cent (although she did admit that this figure may be slightly higher).

As for the KOPCE, Ms. Cox said that it is currently looking to reflect more diversity in its ranks, and has encouraged any older foreign nationals or older members of the LGBTQ+ community to get involved with the group.

The KOPCE is a voluntary group of older citizens that promotes the interests of people aged over 55 in Kildare.

It is partnered with the HSE as well as the Age Friendly Ireland programme.