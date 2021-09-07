Naas area resident awakes to find a stranger in his car

Gardaí are investigating
A Naas area resident awoke to find a man sitting behind the wheel of his car.
The incident happened at Johnstown early on Monday morning (September 6).
The Johnstown Gardens resident heard a noise and looked out the window to see the man in the unlocked vehicle.
He shouted at him and the man fled. He is believed to have left the scene in a silver coloured VW Passat car. It happened at 3.15.
