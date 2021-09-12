KILDARE ANIMALS IN NEED: Martin laps the Lough for KWWSPCA

Congratulations to Martin Baten, a local man from Kilcock, who raised money for the KWWSPCA recently by swimming the circumference of Lough Owel in County Westmeath.

This was a 14 km swim and took just over four hours to complete. It involved a lot of training and a lot of help from his supporters, especially Martin and Johnny, the crew of his support canoes.

The swim took place on a sunny Sunday and was a great success. The KWWSPCA would like to thank Martin for undertaking this difficult swim and for raising funds for the KWWSPCA. We would also like to thank his family and friends for their support and all those people who kindly donated to Martin’s Facebook fundraiser for the KWWSPCA.

NOAH’S ARK ONLINE AUCTION CONTINUES

Noah’s Ark, the KWWSPCA’s charity shop in Newbridge, holds regular online Facebook auctions to sell some of the marvellous items that are donated to the society by its very generous supporters.

Items include jewellery, giftware, good quality china and glassware, and books. Its latest auction started last week with over 100 items for sale. It will end on Wednesday, September 8, at 3pm.

If you would like to support the society by bidding for items in the auction, please go to www.facebook.com/ kwwspcashopnoahsark for full details of the items, their reserve prices and how to bid for them. These auctions usually take place monthly.

Good homes needed for older cats

We find it quite easy to rehome kittens but sometimes it is difficult to find homes for older cats, who for one genuine reason or another, need rehoming.

Most of these cats are pet cats that have lived indoor with access to the outdoors, but their owners are no longer able to look after them. They are not suitable for farms or studs but would thrive in homes with mostly adults.

They just need a place to live out their lives with someone who will love them and take care of them. If you think you could offer a suitable home for an older cat, please contact Elaine 089 4588162.

All the cats will be given a health check, any necessary dental work will be done, they will be neutered and will have been treated for worms and fleas. There is a €80 adoption fee when a cat or kitten is adopted, to help cover some of the veterinary costs.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835 Email: kwwspca@gmail.com Website: www.kwwspca.ie

