KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Dormer bungalow in Naas on market for €495,000

A four-bedroom detached dormer bungalow on a third of an acre in Naas is on the market with an asking price of just under half a million euros.

Rehoboth is situated on the Green Avenue in Newland, which is a quiet, rural setting just three miles from Naas.

It is located a mile and a half from Two Mile House, with its primary school, church and the Brown Bear restaurant and pub.

The property is approached by a gravel drive and was constructed in 2005. It ontains c 163 sq m (c 1,754 sq ft) of accommodation, which is in excellent condition throughout with oil fired central heating, PVC woodgrain double glazed windows, a solid fuel stove, PVC fascia/soffits, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

According to the selling agent, Jordan Auctioneers, this is an ideal family home in a nice setting, which is also convenient to Kilcullen, Newbridge and M7 motorway access.

Accommodation in the house comprises: entrance hall, sittingroom/ diningroom, conservatory, kitchen, utility, bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs there are three bedrooms with two ensuites.

Appointments to view

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045 433550 who is guiding €495,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.