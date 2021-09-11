KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Two-bedroom terraced home in Athy’s Coneyboro

A two-bedroom tereraced house in Athy has come on the market with an asking price of €160,000.

Jordan Auctioneers are handling the sale of number 131 Coney Meadows, which was built in 2006 and measures 81.4 sq m.

The property has hardwood and PVC double glazed windows and doors. There is a concrete driveway to the front providing off street parking and a garden to the rear. The property is within easy access of the M9 motorway at Junction 3.

This is an ideal starter or investment home, according to the selling agent, with an entrance hall on the ground floor leading to the sittingroom, kitchen-dining room and guest WC.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Features include double glazed windows, gas fired central heating system, a cream fitted kitchen, off street car parking, a rear garden and the home is within easy walking distance of all local amenities, being a short walk from the town centre.

The property is for sale through Stephen Talbot of Jordan Auctioneers, on 045 433550 who is guiding €160,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.