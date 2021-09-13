Brave Kildare girl passes away after battle with cancer

Lucy O'Reilly Fleming, an 11 year old girl from Newbridge, has sadly passed away following a short battle with cancer.

It has been confirmed that "Lil Lucy" passed away shortly after 6pm on Sunday September 12, surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the staff in Temple Street Hospital.

She was previously diagnosed with a type of cancer known as Brain Stem Glioma on August 31.

Lil Lucy will be sadly missed by her loving parents Ian & Louise, brother Lorcan, sister Zoe, grandparents Carmel & Gerry, Mag & Nobby, great-granny Bridge, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives, friends & all the kids on her local green.

A fundraiser to help make Lucy's final days comfortable made the rounds on social media last week.

It initially had a €1,000 goal, but thanks to the generosity of the Irish public, it managed to raise over €71,000 for Lucy.

Speaking on Lucy's passing, Newbridge Hockey Club said: "Lucy vowed to fight this terrible thing with all our might and that she did."

"Lucy was so brave and strong over the past two weeks and although she put up a courageous fight, she ultimately lost the battle surrounded by her loving family."

"We at Newbridge Hockey Club are heartbroken at the loss of Lil Lucy and we extend all of our love and support to Ian, Louise, Zoe and Lorcan and to all of her extended family who all pay such a huge part in our Club."

The club concluded: "We have no doubt that if love could have kept Lucy alive, she would have lived forever x."

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will be held.

Lucy will be reposing at home on Tuesday evening from 4pm.

Removal from her home on Wednesday morning by Anderson & Leahy funeral directors to arrive at St Conleth’s Parish Church for 11 o'clock Mass.

Lucy's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam - Funeral afterwards to St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Donations, if desired, can be made to Temple Street Hospital, and those who would have like to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences here.

May Lucy Rest In Peace.