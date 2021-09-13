Burst water main in Kildare causes delays

Burst water main
Repairs to a burst watermain will be carried out this afternoon in Kildare.
According to Kildare County Council, that delays to the water supply will occur in Caragh Village, Mondello Area and Donore.
It is estimated that these delays will last until 7pm.
