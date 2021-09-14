GALLERY: Fashion and great racing reigned supreme on Longines Irish Champions Day at the Curragh Racecourse

Action at the Curragh Racecourse on Sunday
The Longines Irish Champions Day at the Curragh Racecourse on Sunday proved to be an extremely eventful day. Johnny Murtagh won his first classic, and there was also a first classic for young jockey Ben Cowen. Lia Cowan won the the Longines Young Designer Award, which was judged by stylist Courtney Smith, Evoke and Longines. The parade of champions included Hardy Eustace, Faugheen, Hurricane Fly and Douvan from the Irish National Stud. Who do you recognise? Get tagging and sharing!
Click the Next > arrow above the photo or 'Next Story' below to go to the next picture
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.