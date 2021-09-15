Gardaí in Kildare stop driver who hasn't paid tax in over two years

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí officers in Kildare recently stopped driver who has not paid tax in just over two years.
According to Garda Traffic on Twitter, The Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol on the N7 when they stopped the car.
Using the Garda Active Mobility App, it was discovered that the driver had not paid tax for 744 days (around two years and two weeks).
In addition, the NCT had expired last year.
The Unit have since confirmed that the car was seized and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
