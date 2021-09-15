Search

15/09/2021

Gardaí in Kildare stop driver who hasn't paid tax in over two years

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Gardaí officers in Kildare recently stopped driver who has not paid tax in just over two years.

According to Garda Traffic on Twitter, The Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol on the N7 when they stopped the car.

Using the Garda Active Mobility App, it was discovered that the driver had not paid tax for 744 days (around two years and two weeks).

In addition, the NCT had expired last year.

The Unit have since confirmed that the car was seized and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.

Property prices rising faster outside of Dublin

Essential water works to be carried out tonight in Kildare, affecting multiple areas

Kildare TD leads Bord Bia Seminar on "Driving Growth in West Africa"

Intoxicated man lay on the street in Naas and refused to talk

Gardaí

Kildare gardaí charge driver who was FOUR TIMES over the legal drinking limit

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media