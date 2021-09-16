Mayor of Kildare attends army veterans charity fundraiser event

Naoise Ó Cearúil, the Mayor of Kildare, recently attended a fundraiser event for the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel (ONE).

The announcement was made by the official Twitter account of Kildare County Council, who said: "Cathaoirleach

attended the raising of the Fuchsia flag for the ONE's annual Fuchsia Appeal at Aras Chill Dara with former members of the defence forces."

Speaking on the event, Mayor Ó Cearúil said: "I was delighted to welcome seven retired members of the Defence Forces to Áras Chill Dara to raise the Fuchsia Flag as part of the Fuchsia Appeal."

"This appeal is designed to assist ex service personnel and I was delighted to lend my support to it. Kildare is proud of the role it has played and continues to play in our Defence Forces, many Kildare people have served with dignity and honour."

He added: "I encourage all Kildare people to help and support the Fuchsia Appeal and thank Joe Kelly, Philip Coy, Michael Carroll, Peter Origan, Joe Carroll, John Fogarty, Kevin Carton, John Roche and all ex service personnel for their service."

According to ONE, the Fuchsia flower was chosen as it is widely grown throughout Ireland and is commonly known as Deora Dé or "God’s Tears" in the West of Ireland, and is seen as a badge of remembrance and a symbol to honour those currently serving in the Defence Forces.

Founded in 1951, ONE advocates for of Irish veterans by the provision of accommodation to homeless and other veterans in need of such domestic accommodation in its Veterans’ Homes and the provision of other assistance to veterans through its nationwide network of Branches and Veterans’ Support Centres.

Its Head Office is located in the ONE flagship Homeless Hostel, Brú na Bhfiann, in Smithfield Market, North King Street, Dublin 7.

For further information about The Fuchsia appeal and ONE, visit one-veterans.org.