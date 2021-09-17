Huge variety of events for Culture Night in Kildare

Culture Night is back! Kildare County Council is pleased to confirm that Culture Night will take place today Friday September 17 from 4pm till late with over 60 events around the county.

Now in its sixteenth edition, Culture Night shines a light on all aspects of culture, creativity and the arts with venues and events opening up on the night free of charge.

With this year’s theme ‘Come Together Again’, audiences are encouraged to once again engage with in-person cultural events and to benefit from the pleasure and rewards they bring. In Kildare, each year thousands of individuals and groups participate in Culture Night the length and breadth of the county.

This year promises to be no exception. Over the last few months, Kildare Arts Service has received exciting and ambitious applications from those eager to share their talent, culture, creativity and interests, both on- and offline.

As a result of their enthusiasm and hard work, this year’s programme showcases the diversity of arts and culture in County Kildare.

Whether your interests lie in music, art, dance, local history, meditation, theatre, cuisine, craft, walking etc., you can be sure that Culture Night has something for you.

To celebrate Culture Night 2021, in July Kildare Arts Service launched two innovative oportunities for Kildare-based artists: The Culture Night Mural Project and Culture Night Commissions.

Those in Newbridge may have already spotted the beginnings of the Culture Night Mural Project with pops of colour appearing around the town. Over the coming days, it will be possible to observe the developing work of artists Paul Woods, SOLUS and Kildare Art Collective with Holly Pereira, at three separate locations in Newbridge. These new murals promise to add a splash of colour to unexpected places and bring vibrant new public art pieces to the town.

Taking place on Culture Night, will be several exciting new projects, across the county and across art forms, specifically commissioned for Culture Night by Kildare Arts Service.

Fizz and Chips Productions will present ‘Live in the Garden’, an evening of music, comedy and theatre in the Kilcock Community Gardens; a new play by Conor Burke titled ‘Absolutely Fabulously Ridiculously Ugly’, will be performed in The Moat Theatre and in the foyer of the same venue Conor Walton’s ‘Portrait Marathon’ will provide an opportunity for visitors to have their portraits painted by an internationally-acclaimed Irish artist; ‘The Kildare Folklore Pharmacy’, by Sheena Malone takes place in Newbridge and looks at folk medicine in Kildare.

With over 60 free events, don’t miss out on the Culture Night celebrations. To plan your trail, visit culturenight.ie

For enquiries on the Kildare’s programme, please contact Culture Night Kildare Coordinator, Sheena Malone at culturenightkildare@gmail.com , or phone 045 448328.

Culture Night is brought to you by the Arts Council / An Comhairle Ealaíon, in partnership with local authorities and cultural organisations throughout the island of Ireland.