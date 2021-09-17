Search

17/09/2021

Kildare County Council launches Local Authority Customer App

Pic: Kildare County Council

Reporter:

Reporter

Kildare County Council (KCC) has revealed that its Local Authority Customer App is now live.

The council made the announcement on its official Twitter account.

"Our Rents and Rates customers can now make payments and view their account information online," KCC explained in its post.

The Local Authority app can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple app stores.

