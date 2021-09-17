KILDARE CULTURE NIGHT: Celbridge: ‘We’re Back!’ - A performance by the Dublin Concert Band

Celbridge: ‘We’re Back!’ A Performance by the Dublin Concert Band.
Lets come together again to enjoy live music on the Front Steps of Castletown House! Bring a blanket, sit and enjoy a lively repertoire by the Dublin Concert Band, while admiring the backdrop of the finest Palladian-style House in Ireland.
Full compliance with current public health guidelines is mandatory. Please note, seating is not provided.
Time: 5.30pm - 6.30pm
Genres: Architecture/ Heritage/Music/Performance
Features: Family friendly / Wheelchair accessible
Address: Front Steps, Castletown House, Celbridge, Co. Kildare
Website:www.castletown.ie
Phone: 01-6288252/087-1943445
No Booking Required
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.