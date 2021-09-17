KILDARE CULTURE NIGHT: Castledermot: A Celebration of the Photography of John Maher

A stunning photograph by John Maher
John Maher, one of the founders of seminal punk rock band The Buzzcocks, is now a noted international photographer.
He returns to Castledermot, the home of his parents with a striking exhibition of an abandoned Scottish landscape which reflects the experience of his parents’ generation, many of whom also had to abandon their homes in search of a better life. He is delighted to work with Culture Night to bring his photos home to his father’s village. Pre-booking is required. Please contact Colm at upkildare@gmail.com or phone 087 9866217 to reserve your place.
Time: 5pm - 9pm
Address: Main St, Mullarney, Castledermot
Website:www.johnmaher.co.uk
Phone: 087 9866217
