Cookery: Quick back to school recipes

All about putting more fish on Irish tables, this back-to-school season Donegal Catch has put together quick and tasty recipes that are easy to prepare for all the family to enjoy including the latest additions to the Donegal Catch range of Wholegrain Fish Fillets and Omega Fish Fingers.

Wholegrain Donegal Catch with Sweet Potato Wedges and Greek Yoghurt Aioli

Serves: 2-4

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

3-4 Donegal Catch Wholegrain fish fillets

For the sweet potato wedges

l 2 medium sweet potatoes, cut into wedges

l 1 teaspoon cornflour

l ½ teaspoon ground cumin

l ½ teaspoon hot smoked paprika

l 2 tablespoon olive oil

For the greek yogurt aioli

l 100 grams greek yogurt

l 2 tablespoons olive oil

l 2 garlic cloves, grated

l Zest & juice of ½ a lemon

l Salt and pepper

To serve

l Rocket leaves

l Lemon wedges

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200 C / 180 C fan.

Place the sweet potato wedges into a bowl and add the cornflour, cumin, paprika, olive oil and a good pinch of salt and pepper. Mix well and then lay out on a flat tray, skin side down and well spaced apart. Cook for 35 - 40 minutes until soft inside and crisp on the outside.

Cook the Donegal Catch Wholegrain Fish Fillets according to the packet instructions.

To make the aioli, mix all the ingredients together in a small bowl and season well with salt and pepper.

Serve the wedges with the cooked fish, the garlic aioli and some rocket leaves.

Fish Finger Sandwiches with Quick Pepper and Tomato Relish

Serves: 4

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

l 8 Donegal Catch Omega 3 Fish Fingers

l 8 thick slices bread

l Handful of rocket

For the relish

l 50 grams blanched almonds

l 100 grams roasted red peppers from a jar, drained

l 1 small garlic clove, roughly chopped

l 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

l 1 tablespoon tomato ketchup

l ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

l 50 ml olive oil

l Salt & freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to 220 C / 200 C fan.

Cook the fish fingers according to the packet instructions.

While the fish is cooking, use a cutter to stamp out fish shapes from the bread and set the shapes aside.

For the relish, place all of the ingredients into a high speed blender, season well and blitz until smooth.

When the fish fingers are done, spread a few teaspoons of the relish onto each fish shaped piece of bread, top with some rocket leaves and place 2 fish fingers on top of that. Sandwich together with another fish shaped piece of bread and enjoy with some oven chips!

Salmon & Broccoli Pasta Bake

Serves: 4

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

l 4 Donegal Catch Salmon Fillets

l 2 tablespoons olive oil

l 350 grams fusilli pasta

l 250 grams tenderstem broccoli, trimmed

l 200 grams mascarpone

l 100 grams creme fraiche

l Zest of 1 lemon

l 100 grams grated white cheddar

l 20 grams grated parmesan

l Salt & freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200 C / 180 C fan.

Cook the salmon fillets according to the packet instructions, using the method that suits you best. Once cooked remove the skin from the salmon fillets and discard, then flake into large pieces

Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions, until al dente. Add the broccoli for the final 2 mins of cooking time then drain, reserving a large mugful of water.

Return the pasta and broccoli to the saucepan, then stir in the mascarpone, creme fraiche, half of the cheddar and enough of the reserved pasta water to make the sauce the consistency of double cream. Season with black pepper - you may not need much salt if you salted the pasta water then add the flaked salmon and stir in, being careful not to break it down too much more - you want nice chunks of salmon in the final dish! Tip everything into a large baking dish and scatter over the remaining cheddar and the parmesan.

Bake for 20 mins until the top is golden and the cheese has melted.

Fish Pie with Filo Pastry

Serves: 4

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

l 2 Donegal Catch Natural Salmon Fillets, defrosted and cut into 1 inch pieces

l 2 Donegal Catch Natural Haddock Fillets, defrosted and cut into 1 inch pieces

l 100 grams Donegal Catch Atlantic Prawns, defrosted and chopped into small pieces

l 100 grams frozen peas

l 100 grams baby spinach

l 300 ml reduced fat crème fraîche

l 100 ml vegetable stock

l 1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped

l 1 tablespoon flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

l 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

l Zest of ½ a lemon

l 1 ½ tablespoons cornflour

l 4 sheets filo pastry

l 50 ml olive oil

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200 C / 180 C fan.

Bring a pan of water to the boil and blanch the frozen peas for 3 minutes. Place the spinach in a colander set over the sink and drain the peas over the spinach. Set aside.

Put the crème fraîche, stock, chives, parsley, mustard, lemon zest and cornflour in a bowl and whisk together. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Stir through the chopped salmon, haddock and prawns and then stir through the peas and spinach. Pour the fish pie mixture into a pie dish and set aside.

Brush each sheet of filo pastry with some of the olive oil and lightly scrunch it up. Place on top of the filling and repeat with the remaining sheets. Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the filling is piping hot and the pastry is golden brown.