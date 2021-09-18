Property Watch: Greenhills Farm is expected to attract significant interest

Greenhills Farm is a 64.5ac residential holding close to Mountrath, Co Laois.

It was last on the market in 1969, making £14,000 an acre.

Auctioneer Matt Dunne described that price as “a fortune at the time.”

Prior to that sale to the current owners, the property and holding was owned by the Carter family for over 100 years.

The tillage and grass holding now comes with a 1,888 sq ft bungalow and is guided at €950,000, a significant increase on what it made just over 50 years ago.

“The farm always has a fantastic reputation for finishing off cattle and growing great crops,” Mr Dunne says of the property.

He added that another attraction of the farm is the close proximity of Ballyfin Demesne, just four miles away.

The property is described as being ideally located with the Slieve Bloom Mountains in the background.

It is only one mile from Mountrath town, eight miles from Portlaoise and 19 miles from Tullamore.The farm can be sold in 1 or 2 lots.

For further information on this unique offering contact Matt Dunne Auctioneers on 057 862 3349.