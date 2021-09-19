KWWSPCA: Beautiful greyhounds need a home

The KWWSPCA’s Wag & Bone Dog Show was held recently at Punchestown Racecourse, and it was a great success. We had far more visitors and entries than ever before!

There was a huge turnout of dogs of all shapes, sizes, breeds and ages, with their proud owners. The winner of the ‘Best in Show’, and also the winner of the Open Class, was the very attractive Cassie, owned by Tara Wynder.

The KWWSPCA would like to thank Punchestown Racecourse for again allowing us to use their fabulous facilities, Tracey Piggott who had the unenviable job of trying to pick winners from the huge number of very deserving entries, Niamh Lawler who was again our compere for the day and Mongey Communications who provided our sound system.

Thanks also to all our marvellous volunteers who helped on the day and of course all our supporters who came to the Show. .

BEAUTIFUL GREYHOUNDS IN NEED OF HOMES

The KWWSPCA usually has several greyhounds in its care, looking for new homes.

These are mostly ex-racing greyhounds and are young dogs who will make very good pets in the right homes. They don’t need a great deal of exercise, are generally very good with children, love human company and usually get on well with other dogs.

However, we would not advise a home where there are cats. If you would like to find out more about the greyhounds, and other dogs in our care, go to our website www.kwwspca.ie, where all the dogs available for rehoming are posted.

MONSTER BOOK SALE — KEEP THE DATES FREE

The KWWSPCA will be holding a Monster Book Sale on Friday, 24, and Saturday, 25 September in the Heritage Centre, Kilcullen. There will be many books on sale at very reasonable prices. Full details in next week’s Leinster Leader.

PUPPA COFFEE IN MAYNOOTH

Just a reminder that if you are in the Maynooth area and would like a delicious cup of coffee, Puppa Coffee, outside Yeah Burger Restaurant in Pearson Street, Maynooth, is open from Wednesdays to Sundays, 9am to 4pm. Puppa Coffee is a great supporter of the KWWSPCA, and you can donate to the Society by using the QR code on the back of your coffee cup. Dogs will get a free cup of puppachino, which they all seem to love.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835 Email: kwwspca@gmail.com Website: www.kwwspca.ie