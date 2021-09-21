Businesses invited to improve competitive edge with Kildare LEO's Innovate 2021 event

Businesses from all over the country are being offered a unique opportunity to improve competitive edge with Kildare Local Enterprise Office's (LEO) Innovate 2021 online event.

Headlining the morning webinar will be a variety of keynote expert speakers, including: Senior Lecturer of Design and Innovation at Maynooth University and author of ARRIVE Frank Devitt, former President and current director of the Institute of Designers Ireland and the Head of The B!g Idea Kim McKenzie-Doyle, and Workplace Innovation Engineer with the IDEAS Institute, Tony Murphy.

LEO has confirmed that attendees will also explore innovation supports from Carlow IT and Enterprise Ireland, with agency speaker Ailish Delaney, Design+ Applied Design Gateway Manager at Carlow IT and Technical Advisor Enterprise Ireland Research, Development and Innovation (RD&I) Fund, Padraig Doolan.

The group have also confirmed that practical financial supports will also be discussed with the Head of Economic Development and Enterprise Jacqui McNabb and Senior Enterprise Development Officer Claire Dunleavy from Kildare Local

Enterprise Office.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ms McNabb quoted the multinational company Deloitte by saying: "Innovation is the development of new or improvement of existing products, services or processes."

"A key to any successful business, regardless of its size, its ability to innovate.

As the business world evolves, businesses should be innovating or simply put, making improvements doing things better."

She continued: Of course, the average small business owner often feels they are too busy to be thinking about

innovation and feels a large innovation budget is required but for many small business owners today, innovation does not need to take large budgets or the latest technology."

"Successful innovation for the small business owner takes the ability to focus, critically evaluate your

own company and the aptitude to work at grassroots.

"With the assistance of the Local Enterprise Office and Enterprise Ireland as well as our academic institutions, companies can apply Innovative thinking right through their business models."

She concluded: "Innovation will keep operations, products, and services fresh, and adding this fuel will make your business more competitive."

Innovation Voucher

The webinar comes as part of a wider initiative of Kildare Local Enterprise Office with support from

Enterprise Ireland to help small businesses finance research and innovation projects.

The initiative features Innovation Vouchers worth €5,000 to assist a companies in exploring new business

opportunities with a registered knowledge provider.

Businesses can register at www.bit.ly/INNOVATE2021.

For more information visit www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Kildare or contact Kildare Local Enterprise Office at

localenterprise@kildarecoco.ie.