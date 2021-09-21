BREAKING: 150 gardaí in CAB raid on eight Newbridge addresses seize over €50,000, designer clothes and cars haul

A huge CAB raid in Newbridge, Co Kildare, this morning resulted in two arrests after eight home addresses and two businesses premises were searched.

€51,000 in cash, Rolex watches, designer bags and several vehicles were seized in the operation.

The operation involved approximately 150 Criminal Assets Bureau Officers and gardaí, comprised of various units, including: the Emergency Response Unit, Tallaght District Detective Unit, Kildare Divisional Detective Unit, Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

The search today was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation.

To date, the investigation has identified and restrained seventeen bank accounts containing cumulative funds of €495,000.

Gardaí have called the operation is a significant development in the on-going criminal and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Tallaght District Detective Unit.

This morning’s operation targeted assets including properties accumulated by an organised crime gang, according to gardaí.

The following items were seized:

• €51,000 in cash

• Eight (8) Rolex watches

• Two (2) Chanel Bags

• Canada Goose Jacket

• Three (3) 201 Ford Focus Cars

• 202 Ford Transit

• 202 CITROËN Berlingo

• 191 Volkswagen Golf



Gardaí also arrested two males, one aged 19 and the other aged 40, for an offence contrary to Section 6 (Deception) of the Theft and Fraud Offence Act in respect of a local Garda Investigation.

Both are currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.