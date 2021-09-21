Search

21/09/2021

Driver with expired insurance and NCT stopped by gardaí

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Gardaí in Kildare recently stopped a driver who had no NCT and no tax insurance.

The Garda Traffic account on Twitter revealed that it was the Naas Roads Policing Unit caught the motorist.

The Unit confirmed the driver's status by consulting the Garda Active Mobility App.

FCPNs were issued to the driver, with a court appearance is to follow.

BREAKING: 150 gardaí in CAB raid on eight Newbridge addresses seize over €50,000, designer clothes and cars haul

Two arrested and being held for questioning

PUP rates falling "frustratingly slowly" in Kildare, according to Chamber

Kildare County Council to host free used Mattress and Couch Recycling Day

1.2 tonnes of litter lifted off the coast by Kildare volunteers over the weekend

