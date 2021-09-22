Search

22/09/2021

Arts projects in Kildare to receive €825,000 from Bank of Ireland in new venture

Janet Adebola Jones and Ciara McCluskey from Sanctuary Runners, one of the groups to receive funding, and Bank of Ireland Group Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh. Pic Supplied.

Janet Adebola Jones and Ciara McCluskey from Sanctuary Runners, one of the groups to receive funding, and Bank of Ireland Group Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh. Pic Supplied.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Banking and the arts may seem like an unusual combination, but a prominent bank has agreed to ally itself with a number of Arts projects in Kildare.

Various projects will be supported by Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together programme, which will provide €825,000 in funding support for grassroots community groups, social enterprises and artists across the island of Ireland.

In addition, Community Fund grantees will receive up to €20,000 for projects spanning financial literacy and wellbeing, mental health, disability, inclusion and diversity, and social isolation.

Arts Fund grantees will receive up to €10,000 to support new works in music, theatre, dance, traditional arts, the visual arts, film and craft. 

Social isolation prevention, groups that work with migrants, financial literacy for young people, and multi-sensory arts experiences are among the projects being supported this year by the initiative.

Four young Kildare artists honoured in Texaco Children's Art Competition

Well done to all the young winners

Francesca McDonagh, Group Chief Executive of Bank of Ireland, said about Begin Together: "We're immensely proud to support a wide range of community groups, charities, and social enterprises working in every part of Ireland."

"What they do unites, supports and protects local communities and some of the most vulnerable in our society. While the road ahead looks much more positive, communities across Ireland still face many challenges."

She continued: "It’s our hope that this support will help them face those challenges, and overcome them.

The arts enrich our lives, but this sector has been one of the most seriously impacted during the pandemic."

Ms McDonagh concluded: "The Begin Together Arts Fund has helped sustain the development of new work and artistic practice during the pandemic and the new projects announced today will continue to enrich our lives and communities into the future."

PICTURES: Clane Musical and Dramatic Society performance for Culture Night

Live music is back!

So far, Begin Together has provided support for two ambitious Kildare projects:

  • Emmet Kane: Since Covid-19, St. Conleth’s Community College has had to adjust the building on the campus to accommodate social distancing and has encouraged the students and staff to use the outside spaces more during breaks and lunches to enjoy the fresh air and let them have a mask break. The funding will be used to create a seating area which will be carved from large tree trunks and an oak tree planted in memory of all those who have died from Covid in the school community over the last 15 months.
  • Memory Lane with Affiniti (Emer Barry, Aisling Ennis, Mary McCague). An outdoor performance in the grounds of Castletown House, aimed at people suffering from dementia and their carers, and a special concert in The Long Gallery at Castletown. The concert will focus on a programme of requests by carers of special songs for their loved ones. It will be streamed with a link provided to carers, as a symbol of gratitude for the sacrifices they have made, particularly during Covid.

The Begin Together Community Fund is held in partnership with The Community Foundation for Ireland and Business to Arts.

More information about all the projects supported by Begin Together is available here: http://www.bankofireland.com/ begintogether.

Kildare warning about scam text messages about Dole or PUP payments

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media