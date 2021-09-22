Traffic alert: M7 motorway closed after Newbridge as emergency services at scene of accident

The M7 motorway is closed westbound between Junction 12 Newbridge and Junction 13 Kildare town after a collision this lunchtime. Emergency services are at the scene.
There are heavy delays, with traffic reportedly building on the motorway back towards Naas.
More News
Janet Adebola Jones and Ciara McCluskey from Sanctuary Runners, one of the groups to receive funding, and Bank of Ireland Group Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh. Pic Supplied.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.