Kildare County Council announces series of Autumn programmes for children and adults with additional needs

Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced a series of Autumn programmes for children and adults with additional needs, learning difficulties, disabilities or more significant needs.

These Toys, Technology and Training (TTT) Programme will take place between September and November 2021.

They are based in Athy, Leixlip and Naas libraries, where a specialised collection of toys and assistive equipment can be accessed free of charge in branches throughout the county and can be borrowed or utilised by joining up at any Kildare library.

The TTT Programme also includes an annual series of free talks and workshops, funded by KCC.

These events offer further guidance, support and networking opportunities for parents, teachers and healthcare professionals.

Items in the catalogue can be requested or renewed online and collected by the borrower at their nearest branch library.

This collection has been chosen by the staff of Kildare Library Service in partnership with therapists working in the community.

Membership is free to any individual who lives, works or goes to school in County Kildare.

Contact your local library for further terms and conditions of use.

A full list of our libraries and contact information can be viewed here.

In addition, a full list of events for the TTT programme can be accessed in an online PDF file here.