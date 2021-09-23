Kildare orchard to boost apple production for new €9.5m Aldi contract

Peter Bough, Buying Director with Aldi Ireland and Peter Mulrine, Managing Director of Mulrines
Aldi has announced a new €9.5 million deal with the Kildare-based drinks producer Mulrines.
Following a year of strong sales, the new 12-month contract will see Mulrines increase the volume of product it supplies to Aldi by almost 25%. The producer will now supply Aldi with over 11.5m litres of its Irish-produced fruit juices and smoothies each year, equivalent to five Olympic swimming pools full of product.
Peter Mulrine, Managing Director of Mulrines said: “Working with Aldi since 2002 has been essential for our business to grow and expand. We’re delighted to be producing even more great products for Aldi’s stores nationwide, and stores abroad, and we look forward to working with Aldi into the future.”
Commenting on the new contract, Aldi Group Buying Director, John Curtin, said: “Mulrines has been a long-term partner with Aldi for almost 20 years, and we’re delighted to continue this strong relationship into the future. The company is now supplying our stores with 25% more of its delicious products each year, which is testament to the fact that Mulrines’ juices and smoothies continue to be a massive success with our customers.”
More News
MACE Regional Manager, Liam Attridge, presenting Aoibhe Lawlor and Amy Lewis, the MACE Community Child and Youth Unsung Heroes, with their cheque for €1,000. The MACE Unsung Heroes initiative
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.