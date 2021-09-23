Search

23/09/2021

Kildare orchard to boost apple production for new €9.5m Aldi contract

Juice and smoothie producer increases volumes supplied to supermarket by almost 25%

Kildare orchard to boost apple production for new €9.5m Aldi contract

Peter Bough, Buying Director with Aldi Ireland and Peter Mulrine, Managing Director of Mulrines

Aldi has announced a new €9.5 million deal with the Kildare-based drinks producer Mulrines.

Following a year of strong sales, the new 12-month contract will see Mulrines increase the volume of product it supplies to Aldi by almost 25%. The producer will now supply Aldi with over 11.5m litres of its Irish-produced fruit juices and smoothies each year, equivalent to five Olympic swimming pools full of product.

Peter Mulrine, Managing Director of Mulrines said: “Working with Aldi since 2002 has been essential for our business to grow and expand. We’re delighted to be producing even more great products for Aldi’s stores nationwide, and stores abroad, and we look forward to working with Aldi into the future.”

Commenting on the new contract, Aldi Group Buying Director, John Curtin, said: “Mulrines has been a long-term partner with Aldi for almost 20 years, and we’re delighted to continue this strong relationship into the future. The company is now supplying our stores with 25% more of its delicious products each year, which is testament to the fact that Mulrines’ juices and smoothies continue to be a massive success with our customers.”

