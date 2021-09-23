Plans for a massive new 606 Newbridge home development lodged

File photo
Plans for another major new Newbridge development with 606 homes were lodged last week.
Aston Limited wants to build 353 houses and 253 apartments on land surround and including the dwellings of 'Greatconnell' and 'Valencia Lodge', Great Connell.
The company wants to demolish the existing structures on the site to make way for the development which will also includes a creche.
The application has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála under the Strategic Housing Development process where consultation has begun. A decision on the consultation phase is due by November 16.
