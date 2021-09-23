Plans for five storey apartment block beside Newbridge's Whitewater Shopping Centre

Plans for a five storey apartment block have been lodged for Newbridge.

Ascot Construction Ltd wants to demolish Westbank House on Cutlery Road (an existing three-storey vacant office building) to make way for a new development. The site is at the back of the Whitewater Shopping Centre.

It wants the go ahead to clear the area and change the use of the site from office to residential. The company plans to build a five- storey building with the fifth storey set back, comprising 12 one-bed units and eight two-bed units. The plans also include private open spaces in the form of balconies and patios, 150sq.m. communal open space roof terrace, six roof mounted solar PV panels: eight part-podium car parking spaces; bicycle and bin stores with 30 resident cycle spaces and 12 visitor cycle spaces; provision of a new vehicular access from Cutlery Road; rerouting of the existing water main; and all associated site works.

The plans were lodged with Kildare County Council on September 20 and submissions can be made by October 24. A decision is due on November 14.

The plans are still being validated by the local authority before they can be assessed. This happens with every planning application that is submitted to ensure all the paper work is in order.