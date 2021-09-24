Multiple motorists caught speeding by gardaí in latest Kildare operation

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Multiple motorists have been caught speeding by gardaí in its latest Kildare operation, it has been confirmed.
This is according to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, who revealed that the speed checks were conducted on the M4 by the Naas Roads Policing Unit.
Several motorists were found to be speeding above the limit of 120kph, including one driver who was found travelling at 177kph.
It is understood that this driver now faces prosecution for dangerous driving.
FCPNs were issued to all.
Gardaí have since appealed to motorists to slow down while driving.
