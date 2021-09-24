Kildare's Tiglin charity scoops two national awards

Tiglin, in collaboration with Wicklow County Council has secured two major awards at the Irish Council for Social Housing Community Housing Awards 2021, sponsored by Allianz, on September 23.

The Biennial Community Awards were presented by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliand. Members of the public also had an opportunity to vote for the project they felt most deserved of recognition and Carraig Eden, a transitional supported accommodation residence ran by Tiglin in Greystones scooped the inaugural Public Choice Award.

Speaking at the 2021 Community Housing Awards, Donal McManus, Chief Executive of the Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH) said: "Members of the public also voted wisely when they chose Carraig Eden for our first ever Public Choice Award. Receiving the highest number of votes from the more than 5,000 voters, the entry is a collaborative project between Wicklow County Council and the approved housing body Tiglin. The landmark building faced demolition and has been beautifully restored to provide 35 en-suite transitional supported accommodation units, operated by Tiglin. Judges applauded Wicklow County Council, who championed this project, demonstrating what can be done when the will is there”.

Aubrey McCarthy, Chairperson, Tiglin said; “Carraig Eden bridges the gap that many fall into after rehabilitation. It’s a buffer against people entering homelessness and Wicklow County Council said yes, let’s fight for this. I salute the staff at Tiglin and residents at Carraig Eden who were willing to stand up and fight to save this vital service. We look forward to working with Wicklow County Council over the future”.

Gillian Power, Senior Executive Engineer, Wicklow County Council said “This award is all about collaboration and Wicklow County Council couldn't have asked for a better partner in Tiglin. They are an amazing organisation who bring hope and support to people who have temporarily lost their way in life.”

The Carraig Eden facility, which had recently hosted a visit from President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins is home to two guest speakers who shared the importance of having such support, safety and security for those who have made every effort to escape the crippling effects of addiction and the fear gripping reality of homelessness. Danny, having experienced the reality of living on the streets said ‘ Carraig Eden provided me with a place where people knew what recovery was and how to sustain it. It helped me put a value on my life.”

Aubrey McCarthy, Chairperson, Tiglin said: September is International Recovery Month, what a way to see the month draw to a close as the award recognises that those in recovery from addiction are deeply valued. It is such an honour that Tiglin, alongside Wicklow County Council, has taken hold of an award that recognises the collaboration that was behind this success and that the "Peoples Choice" award was also secured and given to Tiglin and WCC, a recognition that is on a national level.

President Higgins recently visited the centre and met with the residents there. He was inspired and said “Tiglin Carraig Eden is a place, where people who have had their participation in life disrupted, discover a new space and become full of hope and joy!”