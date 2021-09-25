New podcast explores healthy ageing in Ireland

File photo
A new podcast called The Old Country, exploring healthy ageing in Ireland, was launched in August. The 12-part series is produced by Active Retirement Ireland, which has local groups and members in Kildare.
The podcast explores issues around ageing such as combatting ageism, age-friendly environments and integrated and long-term care, and is hosted by politician, activist and broadcaster Peter Kavanagh.
Each episode will feature a guest involved in making Ireland a better place to grow older, from older people themselves to activists and policy experts. Fortnightly episodes will examine the challenges and opportunities which an ageing population brings.
The podcast, which is available to stream on all major platforms, including Spotify and iTunes and through the Active Retirement Ireland website, has been created to mark the beginning of the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing and is supported by the Community Foundation for Ireland.
You can access the latest podcast at www.activeirl.ie.
