Search

26/09/2021

Kildare Property Watch: Two-bedroom apartment in Clane gated complex for €189,500

On the Market

Kildare Property Watch: Two-bedroom apartment in Clane gated complex for €189,500

The exterior of Number 47 The Lodge

Reporter:

Reporter

A spacious two-bed apartment at the gated Abbeylands complex in Clane is on the market for €189,500.

Number 47 The Lodge, which would suit first-time buyers, according to selling agent Nolan Properties of Clane, is being sold with some furniture and appliances. It has electronically controlled entrance gates, an allocated car parking space and gas central heating.

According to Nolans, internally the property is presented in good condition and offers a very lovely standard of décor ready for a buyer to move into. This apartment has enhanced large windows which ensures plenty of natural light throughout. There are two bay windows in the living area, a fitted kitchen with appliances, a large storage closet in the hallway, two spacious bedrooms (master ensuite) and a smart bathroom.

To the rear of the building there are views of private mature garden areas.

The property is situated in a good location, across the road from the Westgrove Hotel and Leisure Centre and SuperValu. For more information, contact the selling agent on 045 855820.

See more photos of the property below:

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media