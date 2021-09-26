Kildare Property Watch: Two-bedroom apartment in Clane gated complex for €189,500

A spacious two-bed apartment at the gated Abbeylands complex in Clane is on the market for €189,500.

Number 47 The Lodge, which would suit first-time buyers, according to selling agent Nolan Properties of Clane, is being sold with some furniture and appliances. It has electronically controlled entrance gates, an allocated car parking space and gas central heating.

According to Nolans, internally the property is presented in good condition and offers a very lovely standard of décor ready for a buyer to move into. This apartment has enhanced large windows which ensures plenty of natural light throughout. There are two bay windows in the living area, a fitted kitchen with appliances, a large storage closet in the hallway, two spacious bedrooms (master ensuite) and a smart bathroom.

To the rear of the building there are views of private mature garden areas.

The property is situated in a good location, across the road from the Westgrove Hotel and Leisure Centre and SuperValu. For more information, contact the selling agent on 045 855820.

See more photos of the property below: