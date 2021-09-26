Search

Positive Ageing Week 2021 to take place next week

Reconnecting Our Communities by Reframing Ageing is theme for this year’s event

Reconnecting Our Communities by Reframing Ageing is the theme for Positive Ageing Week (PAW) 2021 which seeks to challenge negative stereotypes about ageing and older people.

PAW 2021 takes place next week from September 27 to August 1, and is an initiative of Age Action, the organisation for the empowerment of older people in Ireland.

According to PAW organisers, the portrayal of older people as vulnerable, frail, in need of care and protection that characterised much of the narrative during Covid-19 failed to recognise the diversity of experience and situation of older people.

PAW is an Age Action initiative to promote the agency of older people and to celebrate the contribution they make to our families, workplaces, communities and society as a whole. For 19 years individuals, groups, local authorities and businesses have been organising events to mark PAW.

The organisers hope that PAW is an opportunity for communities to reconnect while also reframing how we think, feel and act about older people and ageing.

Those organising an activity for the week can register it at the Positive Ageing Week website (www.positiveageingweek.ie) so others can join in or get inspiration.

A list of activities taking place across the country is also included on the website. These include walks, talks, activities and Zoom seminars.

Celebrating International Day of Older Persons

PAW also marks United Nations International Day of Older Persons on October 1, the theme for which is ‘Digital Equity for All Ages’.

Digital exclusion is a reality for 50% of people over the age of 65 in Ireland. During Covid-19 restrictions the ‘digital divide’ was experienced by people in all age groups. People without access to suitable digital devices or adequate broadband and those who lacked digital skills were at a disadvantage accessing information, services and staying connected to family, friends, and their wider community.

Age Action advocates for proactive approaches to support the digital inclusion of older people.

