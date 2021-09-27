Gardaí in Kildare issue €150 FCPN to driver taking up disabled parking bay

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Garda officers in Kildare issued a €150 FCPN to a driver taking up a disabled parking bay.
The announcement was made by Garda Traffic on Twitter, who confirmed that Naas Roads Policing Unit found the motorist parked in a disabled parking bay in Clane.
A reference to last week's Make Way Day campaign was made in the post, with the account adding: "Please respect these parking bays- they are few and required by those who most need them."
Naas Roads Policing Unit found this motorist parked in a disabled parking bay in Clane- FCPN €150 issued- please respect these parking bays- they are few and required by those who most need them#MakeWayDay pic.twitter.com/iOIKznI3r3— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 27, 2021
