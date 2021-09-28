'Posh Penneys' range coming to Newbridge as 'The Primark Edit' lands in Kildare store

'Thanks hun, Penneys' will take on a whole new meaning for Kildare fashionistas this autumn/winter, as the clothing retailer's first upmarket capsule collection lands in its Newbridge store.

Ireland's favourite fast fashion giant - the place to go for snuggly socks, loungewear and brilliant bargain beauty buys - has taken a u-turn and launched a collection of 'affordable investment pieces' called The Primark Edit.

Available globally this month, the chain's Newbridge shop is one of just seven Irish outlets which will sell the collection.

The Primark Edit beige wool blend coat, €60

Penneys says that the pieces - in a move away from disposable buys - can be worn and restyled year after year. The price point of the collection is somewhat higher than for regular Penneys clothing - but it's still on a par with other high-street fashion retailers and won't break the bank.

Dubbed 'Posh Penneys' by one of Ireland's leading fashion journalists, Bairbre Power of the Irish Independent, the range boasts cashmere-blended knitwear at €22; blazers at €30 and matching trousers from €17; the 'perfect white shirt' at €17; leather loafers at €25; wool-blended scarves at €16 and matching beanies at €8.

The range has gorgeous wool-blend coats from €50 to €60 with a classic belted trench at €45.

The Primark Edit beige mac, €45

And for the Penneys faithful, it also has a range of sweatshirts and jogger co-ords made for organic cotton and recycled polyester under the Primark Cares label, along with nightwear and lingerie.

The range comes in size 4 to size 20/2XS to 2XL and its palette is mainly tasteful neutral tones.

The Primark Edit black suit duster, €30, and black suit trousers, €22

The Dublin-based fashion giant's product director Paula Dumont Lopez said: "With The Primark Edit, we have introduced new materials such as cashmere-blended knitwear to some of our classic silhouettes with a focus on timeless design, at an affordable price. Long-lasting, stylish fashion choices should be accessible to everyone."

The Primark Edit mauve sweater and joggers, both €16

The Primark Edit white shirt, €17