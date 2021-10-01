Damaged watermain confirmed at Kildare road, County Council confirm

File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) have confirmed the presence of a burst watermain confirmed at a road in Kildare.
Contractors working at Dunmurry Road have damaged the watermain, KCC confirmed.
Water supply to this area, as well as the Green Road and the Old Road, will be affected from 4pm today until 10pm tonight.
Eamonn McEvoy, General Manager of Naas Racecourse pictured with Caroline Tobin, Corporate Account Manager of Barretstown with a €9,000 cheque for Barretstown Children
