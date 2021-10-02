Clane Musical and Dramatic Society back onstage with two comedies

Hot from the success of two shows for Culture Night, Clane Musical & Dramatic Society (CMDS) is back to rehearsals for two hilarious comedies — Babel’s in Arms by David Ives and Round and Round the Garden by Alan Ayckbourn (both amateur productions by arrangement with Josef Weinberger Music & Theatre Ltd. and Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd. respectively).

The cast of Babel’s in Arms, under the direction of Robert Gallagher was recently announced.

Gorph will be played by Sean Lennon; Cannaphlit by Paddy Gorry; Business Woman by Caroline Hodson; Eunoc by Liadan Ni Chearbhaill; and Priestess by Melissa O’Donohoe.

Two blue-collar Mesopotamian construction workers are handed a provocative task — build the Tower of Babel, or else. How many stones does it take to get to heaven, anyway?

Meanwhile Round and Round the Garden cast members have been enjoying the farcical situations they get into over a weekend in July in the garden of ‘mother’s’ house. Rehearsals are one laugh after another! Sadie O’Reilly directs:

Tom is played by Eric Nolan; Annie by Jen O’Brien; Norman by Paul Dicker; Reg By Martin Fahy; Sarah by Elaine Moore O’Donohoe; and Ruth by Pauline Murphy Hoban.

Due to Covid restrictions the plays are being staged in The Westgrove Hotel on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 October. Doors open at 7pm and plays start at 8pm.

Get your ticket

Tickets (on sale in Marron’s Pharmacy or phone Anne at 087 6897376) are €12 each and patrons will be seated at tables for six maximum. Covid passport essential to attend.