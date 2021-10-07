The water is back: Crews work late into night to restore Newbridge supply in early hours of morning

Normal water supplies have been restored this morning to impacted homes and businesses in the Newbridge area after repairs were carried out on a burst water mains.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council crews completed repairs following a significant burst to a water main impacting customers in Morristown Cross, Byrnes Cross, Hill of Allen, Milltown, Barretstown Road, Roseberry Hill, Newbridge and surrounding areas.

Irish Water explained that crews worked late into the night to restore the water supply to impacted customers and successfully repaired the burst in the early hours of this morning.

It said the repairs were complex due to the location of the burst and the presence of other services over the watermain which had to be carefully excavated.

Speaking about the burst, Peter Thornton, Irish Water said: “Dedicated crews successfully carried out the repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water to impacted customers. The repairs were complex due to the location of the burst and the presence of other services. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we worked to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly and as safely as possible.”

There may be some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise following an outage. For helpful tips on what to do following an outage, including clearing airlocks, visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-issues/following-an- outage/.

Irish Water said it understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanked customers for their patience while it worked to repair the burst and as normal supply is returned to impacted customers.

"Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience caused. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website," it added.